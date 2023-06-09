Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.17.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Down 0.1 %

DOL stock opened at C$82.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$70.12 and a 52 week high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.