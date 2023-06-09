Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.17.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Down 0.1 %

DOL stock opened at C$82.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$70.12 and a twelve month high of C$85.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$83.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.11.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 10.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.