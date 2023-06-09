Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$101.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOL. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$91.17.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$82.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$70.12 and a 1 year high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.