Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,072.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $29.70 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.47%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.