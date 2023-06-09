EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 4,881 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

