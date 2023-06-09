East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

