Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $367,860.00 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

ETN opened at $187.79 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $188.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.24.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 18.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 290.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.