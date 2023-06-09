Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,395 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 780,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 49,567 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,209 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $14.79 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

