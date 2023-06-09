Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.