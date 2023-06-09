Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RE opened at $341.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

