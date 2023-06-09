Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

