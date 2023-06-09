Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
