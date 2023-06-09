Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

