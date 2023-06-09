Financial Comparison: SunCar Technology Group (SDA) vs. Its Competitors

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 694 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -80.00 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.45 billion $32.16 million 6.77

Profitability

SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SunCar Technology Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 586 862 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.93%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.