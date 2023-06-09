First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $214,258.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,988 shares of company stock valued at $97,455. 6.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 35.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

