First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,593.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 834.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,283.46 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,345.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $880.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.