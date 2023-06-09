First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

FFIN stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 917,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,655,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,102. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.