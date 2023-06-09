First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.76

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.76 and last traded at $162.23, with a volume of 126674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.14.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 801.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 89.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 746.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 195.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

