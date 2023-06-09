Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $188.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.36. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 61.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Five Below by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $4,332,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.