Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $18.85.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.