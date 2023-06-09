Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

