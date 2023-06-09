Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,679,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,614 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $465,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flex by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,204,746.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,204,746.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,891. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.39 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

