Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fluor Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.