Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.50

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 8040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

