Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance
Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $32.32.
About Fortescue Metals Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.