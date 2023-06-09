Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,971 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

