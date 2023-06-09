Franklin Resources Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $249,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $249,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,455. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprout Social Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

