FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.46. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 4,427,097 shares.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $937.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.69.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 43,789 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,174.6% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,515,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 1,396,469 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.