FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.46. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 4,427,097 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $937.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.69.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
