G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.14.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

