GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $26.20. GameStop shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 2,063,373 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GME. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

