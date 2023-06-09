Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $28.39

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.39, but opened at $29.48. Genelux shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 1,543 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Genelux Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
Featured Stories
