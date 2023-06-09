Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 788,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,940,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,332,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $139.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

