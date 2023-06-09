Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 149,662 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,726,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $104,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DT opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace



Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

