Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 193,711 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,711 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $108,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

