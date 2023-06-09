Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 19,868 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,752,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $106,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 61,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.78 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

