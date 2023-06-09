Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 30,636 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 536,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $105,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. CWM LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $233.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average is $201.36. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $12,082,860 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.44.

About Karuna Therapeutics



Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.



