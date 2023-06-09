Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $106,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $124,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

