Geode Capital Management LLC Has $105.81 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,653,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $105,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

