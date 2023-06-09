Geode Capital Management LLC Has $106.35 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 943,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $106,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.