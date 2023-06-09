Geode Capital Management LLC Has $106.98 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,299,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $106,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,641,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

ACHC opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

