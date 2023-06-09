Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,180,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,988 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $106,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

NWL stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.55%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.