Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 140,996 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,716,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $107,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in OGE Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 407,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,984,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,491,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

