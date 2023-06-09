Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,490 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $108,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

