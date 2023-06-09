Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,346 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $105,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,358,000 after acquiring an additional 464,732 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 392,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 224,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Shares of DOX stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

