Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 27,975 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $105,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $46.99 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

