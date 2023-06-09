Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.91. Getty Images shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 336,099 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GETY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,061,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.