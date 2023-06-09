Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $107,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,601,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,598,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,516,000 after buying an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,037,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after buying an additional 100,516 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,716.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,716.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,713 shares of company stock worth $476,127 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBCI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Further Reading

