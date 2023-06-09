Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $64.82

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.82, but opened at $67.05. Glaukos shares last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 90,570 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

