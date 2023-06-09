GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.90

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 14385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

Several research firms recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.85.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

