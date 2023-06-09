Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

