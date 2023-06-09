Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.70. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 227,857 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Stories

