Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $245.45

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $245.45 and last traded at $245.45, with a volume of 8792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

